By Eric Heinz

Mike Merrigan, known in San Clemente as the former owner of OC Tavern, was severely injured in a car collision late Saturday night, Oct. 6, in Palm Springs.

Organizers of a GoFundMe campaign said they’re not sure exactly how it happened and that the incident is still under investigation.

Merrigan suffered a broken pelvis and one of his legs was amputated, the organizers of the GoFundMe page stated. They are trying to raise funds for his recovery.

“I worked for him for roughly 10 years and never felt like he was my boss,” said Shelby Hutton, who is listed as the organizer of the GoFundMe page. “He was always more of a second dad to me. He really cared about his employees and would go above and beyond to try to help us out.”

Merrigan sold the OC Tavern recently after owning it since 2007.

Hutton said she would provide updates on the GoFundMe page as soon as they become available, and that a fundraising event would be planned in the near future. She said for now, the organizers of the fundraising campaign are trying to give the family space. To read more about Merrigan and to check updates, visit www.gofundme.com/hope-for-merrigan.

The San Clemente Times reached out to the Palm Springs Police Department, but officers on Wednesday said they were unable to find details on the case. Updates on Merrigan’s condition will be provided at this link: www.caringbridge.org/visit/michaelmerrigan/tributes

An abridged version of this article was published in the Oct. 11-17 edition of the San Clemente Times.