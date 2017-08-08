Congressional Candidates Kerr, Applegate, Levin to Host Forum Aug. 12

San Clemente Times

The League of Women Voters (LWV) will host three democratic California 49th Congressional district candidates who have expressed their intent to run for the seat in 2018. The seat –which includes San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano— is currently held by 17-year Rep. Darrell Issa, a republican.

At the forum will be 2016 congressional candidate Ret. Col. Doug Applegate, a San Clemente resident who narrowly lost to Issa and gave him his closest contested race since he took office. Applegate retired from the Marine Corps in 2006.

Mike Levin of San Juan Capistrano announced his candidacy on the democratic ticket shortly after the 2016 election.

According to his website bio, Levin is a former chairman of the Democratic Party of Orange County and worked as an attorney “focused on environmental and energy regulatory compliance and government affairs.”

Paul Kerr is the latest democrat to join the list of candidates. Kerr is three-year a veteran of the Navy, having served on a destroyer ship based out of San Diego. His platform centers on healthcare and environmental issues.

A LWV representative will be the moderator of the forum.

“In a randomly determined order, each candidate will be given 2 minutes to make an opening statement,” a statement from LWV read. “The LWV moderator will ask questions selected from written questions submitted by the audience. The questions will be screened to avoid duplication, to insure a range of topics and issues, and to avoid questions that are not pertinent to the issues. The candidates will have one minute each to respond to each question. If a question is directed toward one candidate, he/she will answer first and the others will be allowed equal time to speak if they wish. Each candidate will make a closing statement of no more than one minute.”

The forum is scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1234 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Vista, California.