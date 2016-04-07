Congressman Issa Wants Department of Energy to Schedule Southern California Meeting on Spent Nuclear Fuel

San Clemente Times

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) sent a letter to the Department of Energy on Tuesday, asking for the secretary of the department to add Southern California to a list of announced locations for public forums regarding nuclear waste storage.

“With the San Onofre nuclear facility at the front of Southern Californians’ minds, it makes zero sense that the Department of Energy wouldn’t seek to hear from us on how to address nuclear waste storage and disposal,” Issa stated in a press release. “The SONGS facility is scheduled to store more than 3.6 million pounds of high-level radioactive waste that residents in San Clemente and the surrounding areas want to have contained and removed safely. I encourage the Department of Energy to take this opportunity to engage with the local communities to find out the best way to move forward swiftly on this important issue.”

Click here to read Issa’s letter in its entirety.

Click here to view the current locations of scheduled meetings.