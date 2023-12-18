A multitude of local officials, project crew members and others on Monday, Dec. 18, gathered at a spot overlooking the San Clemente Pier to recognize the beginning of the long-awaited San Clemente Shoreline Project.

The project, which officially started on Friday, Dec. 15, will place 251,000 cubic yards of sand over a footprint of more than a half-mile, between Linda Lane and T-Street. However, sand placement activities won’t begin until after a part for the hopper dredge arrives, according to Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District.

“What you’ll see is the (bulldozers) pumping out what (is) almost a levy parallel to the beach, and the pipe will pump sand into the area, and the sand will basically fall out of the water and renourish the beach,” Baker said of the project.

He added that the pipeline will move up and down the project footprint, and heavy equipment will move the sand to create a 50-foot-wide berm. Construction is expected to last roughly 50 days, according to the city, with post-construction demobilization beginning in January and February.

“What could shut us down is a storm event that would create a wave climate that would be too difficult for the ship to connect to the hose (pipeline),” Baker continued.

Speaking for the first time as mayor of San Clemente, Victor Cabral noted the 20 years preceding the project's beginning and thanked the countless people, including current Rep. Mike Levin, who worked to bring Monday's event to fruition.











New San Clemente Mayor Victor Cabral speaks at a press conference on Monday morning, Dec. 18, to recognize the beginning of the San Clemente Shoreline Project. Construction on the long-awaited San Clemente Shoreline Project officially began on Friday, Dec. 15. Photos: C. Jayden Smith

He also talked about the need to find funding to pay for future phases of the 50-year project, as subsequent dredgings will require an evenly split cost share between the local and federal governments.

The $14 million tab for Phase I was divided at a ratio of 65% from the federal government and 35% from the city, as $9.3 million came through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, an earmark Levin secured.

The city itself contributed roughly $700,000 and received more than $4.4 million in grant funding from the California Department of Boating and Waterways to pay the local share.

New Mayor Pro Tem Mark Enmeier mentioned Cotton’s Point, at the southern tip of the city’s coastline, as a reminder that inaction in addressing areas that need sand replenishment could have permanent consequences.

Attributing the loss of sand at Cotton’s Point to global warming, the placement of concrete at flowing riverbeds and the placement of riprap along the railroad tracks—all “man-made causes”—Enmeier opined that the beach in the area where he grew up could never return.

“We need help financially to cover this (50-year project),” he said. “We need help from our state legislature, (we need to) make use of our federal government, (and) we need support to make this a reality over the next 50 years.”

Regarding the city’s efforts to bring sand to other impacted areas, Councilmember Steve Knoblock spoke to previous council discussion of working with private businesses to dredge sand either 100 yards off the San Clemente shoreline or from other borrow sites and place it on the beaches.

“I’m sure we’ll be considering that in the future,” he said.

More information about the project can be found on the city’s website at san-clemente.org/beachsand.