Contribute to the Marine Cookbook

San Clemente Times

Enter your favorite recipes and help support The Marine Monument at Park Semper Fi.

Include as many of your favorite recipes as you would like, such as main dishes, soups, d beverages, desserts and more. To submit your recipe, visit www.typensave.com and click “Login,” enter the username deb4re and enter the password dishes646, and click “Submit.” Enter your name and click “Continue” to submit another. After recipe is entered, preview and then click “Save Recipe.”

If you don’t have Internet access, call to get help from Debbie Ferrari at 949.463.4111.