The San Clemente City Council officially approved the contract for new Coastal Administrator Leslea Meyerhoff at its meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 3.

The contract, between the City of San Clemente and Meyerhoff’s company, Summit Environmental Group, stipulates that the city will pay at most $165,000 annually over a three-year period for coastal administrator services.

When asked to explain the finer details of the contract, City Manager Andy Hall reminded the council that the city would not provide benefits such as retirement or health.

“In terms of the cost, I would point out that the $165,000 is a ‘not to exceed’ (figure),” Hall said. “I want to make sure that that’s very clear. This is an hourly-based contract, and it should be clear that’s not a salary.”

The hourly rate will be between $165 and $180, he said.

Hall added that while he understood the council’s desire to have a staffer at the city handle the responsibilities of the Coastal Administrator position, which the city did create and budget for in the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget, he said he didn’t believe the city could find anyone more talented or connected than Meyerhoff.

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock expressed his full support for the contract. Although he said he did want a “sand czar” at the city level, he also worried about potentially having significant downtime during a 40-hour work week.

Knoblock also praised Meyerhoff for her depth of knowledge regarding bureaucracy, as someone who could effectively communicate with the California Coastal Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies.

“She’s got the credentials to handle that,” he said. “Also, because it’s a contract for services based on actual time, we’ll get the benefit of that as well.”