The San Clemente City Council took a significant step towards determining the future of San Clemente’s by-district election system at its meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 3, narrowing down the selection process for the eventual district map and determining that it would prefer the next mayoral election occur in 2026.

Of the 13 maps the council reviewed during the meeting, entitled Nos. 101 through 113, the group selected maps 109, 111 and 112 as “focus maps” for city staff to bring back at the Oct. 17 public hearing on district elections. Staff were also directed to create a new map that combined maps 109 and 111, and to state in the eventual ordinance that, going forward, elected mayors will serve two-year terms for a maximum of three terms.

The council will be able to select a final map at the Oct. 17 hearing. If it does, the city will go through with a second hearing immediately after to introduce an ordinance that establishes San Clemente’s new election system.

Councilmember Mark Enmeier was the first to specifically suggest map 109 as one of his favorites from the list, with Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock and Councilmembers Victor Cabral and Rick Loeffler offering their own endorsement soon after.

“The communities are held together, the percentages are right on point, (and) the coastline, I think, is probably broken up at an appropriate place,” Knoblock said.

Loeffler said the map looked the “cleanest” to him out of the whole group, and Cabral referred to it as “cut and dry.”

From Sept. 6 to Sept. 14, the city fielded 19 map submissions from the public, of which 11 were unique. The National Demographics Corporation and Vice President Justin Levitt, working as a consultant for the city, drew up two more, making for a total of 13 maps that the council viewed Tuesday night.

After Levitt gave a presentation on the maps, in which he discussed which had similarities and which ones divided HOA communities, the council narrowed its focus onto the nine that followed the council’s previously stated preference of a four-district system with an at-large number.

Levitt also reminded the council that they needed to focus on having a geographically contiguous map that kept communities of interest together, had easily identifiable boundaries and was compact. Some maps had a “northern coastal district,” that kept neighborhoods west of Interstate 5 together from San Clemente’s northern border to as far south as possible.

Others had a “central coast district” that simply compacted the city’s downtown area, split the coastal side of the city into three areas, or used Avenida Pico as a dividing line for districts east of the I-5.

Over the course of the discussion, the council prioritized splitting the area west of I-5 into just two districts and using the I-5, Avenida La Pata and Avenida Pico as dividing lines, which map 109 largely accomplished. Mayor Chris Duncan and Enmeier took issue with the northeast district encompassing both the Talega area and Rancho San Clemente.

Duncan said he didn’t see a commonality between those two areas, which extended the council’s discussion beyond map 109.

“Almost every one of the maps link some part of Forster Highlands with Talega,” the mayor said. “Almost none ‘de-link’ those two, except for 109, so that’s my problem with that part.”

Map 111 was highly regarded for its inclusion of parts of Forster Highlands into the Talega district, as was Map 112, but 112 found a way to keep the coastal area within just two districts.

The council eliminated Map 104 from the decision process, after it advanced well into the list of top selections, for its division of the community titled ‘The Reserve.’

Once it determined which maps it preferred, the council spoke about the sequence of elections it wanted to follow, eventually finding that the group preferred to make a final decision after selecting a map. In the midst of the discussion, Levitt said the city essentially had to hold the next mayor election in 2026.

“That’s the year the three positions would be up,” he said. “Otherwise, there could be a situation where there’s six people entitled to sit on the council in the two years between 2024 and 2026.”

The final deadline for the public to submit maps to be considered at the Oct. 17 meeting is Friday, Oct. 6, with the city then releasing all maps for public viewing on Tuesday, Oct. 10.The District Elections page under the City Clerk Services section of the city’s website, san-clemente.org, includes an interactive review map, the Public Participation kit, and other resources for the public to use.