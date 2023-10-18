The San Clemente City Council on Tuesday night, Oct. 17, introduced, by a 3-2 margin, an ordinance solidifying the city’s new by-district election system, which includes a four-district map of the town and a sequence of elections.

Residents within District Nos. 3 and 4 of the publicly submitted map, designated as Map 109, will be the first to elect district representatives in 2024, at the conclusion of Councilmember Rick Loeffler’s (District 3) and Mayor Chris Duncan’s (District 4) current terms. In 2026, the city will hold elections for Districts 1 and 2, as well as for mayor, making San Clemente a fully districted city.

Duncan and Councilmember Mark Enmeier were the two to vote against introducing the ordinance, continuing their protest of the council’s 3-2 decision that advanced Map 109 as the final map.

“A resident could look at (Map 109), and it’s the easiest to understand,” Loeffler said, speaking to California Voting Rights Act criteria that requires maps to be easily identifiable. “There’s not many cutoffs and switch-arounds; it just seems to me to be the most obvious.”

Map 109 includes the Forster Ranch and Marblehead Inland Specific Plans in District 1, which sits to the east of Interstate 5 and has a southern border at Avenida Pico. District 2 contains the communities of Rancho San Clemente and Talega, stopping roughly around Avenida Vista Montana to the south.

The coastal side of San Clemente, west of the 5 Freeway, comprises District 3, reaching as far north as the Camino de Estrella exit and the communities north of the Palisades Reservoir, and ending at Avenida Victoria and Monterey Lane to the south. District 4 contains the rest of southern San Clemente, including the Broadmoor homeowners association, the area surrounding the Municipal Golf Course, and the part of coastal San Clemente south from the Municipal Pier to the Cyprus Shore area.

According to the National Demographics Corporation’s research, District 1 contains 15,611 residents; District 2 contains 16,772; District 3 has 16,118; and District 4 has 15,882 residents.

Much of the consternation over deciding the map Tuesday came from Duncan’s and Enmeier’s insistence that Rancho San Clemente and Talega were not alike, and their push to include Talega with at least part of the Forster Ranch community.

That prompted Enmeier to voice his support for Map 111, a focus map that rolled over from a previous public hearing, and Map 118, a new map drawn by the National Demographics Corporation.

“As a resident of Rancho San Clemente, I’ve talked to lots of my neighbors in Rancho San Clemente,” Enmeier said. “Not one that I’ve talked to said, ‘Yeah, we want to be lumped in with Talega.’ ”

Duncan also raised his concern regarding councilmembers living in the same district in relation to determining the new sequence of elections, claiming it would be “cleaner and easier” to follow the sequence of elections included along with Map 118.

However, Loeffler, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock and Councilmember Victor Cabral were not convinced.

In addition to Loeffler voicing his thoughts that Map 109 immediately stood out to him before he fully understood its makeup and that it looked the best aesthetically, he pointed out an oddity within Map 118.

Loeffler noted that in Map 118’s District 4, the distance between the district’s northern boundary at Avenida Vista Hermosa, near the Pacifica San Clemente community, and the southern tip at Cyprus Shore appeared to be the longest distance within one district in San Clemente.

Cabral added he “didn’t buy the argument” that RSC and Talega were completely dissimilar, arguing that Map 109 was straightforward and followed the main thoroughfares of the city, such as Avenida Pico, Avenida Victoria and I-5.

“The other boundary line is the ridgeline that separates (the San Salvador community) from Rancho San Clemente,” said Cabral. “It’s a ridgeline and a valley; it’s a natural division. There’s not even a way to get from Point A to Point B … you have to go all the way down to Pico.”

Knoblock called 109 a “clean” map that had consistent population numbers and didn’t divide homeowners associations, also mentioning the natural features that separated RSC and San Salvador.

Prior to the final vote regarding the ordinance, Duncan and Enmeier reaffirmed their displeasure at the council’s direction.

“I think this was a horrible mistake, to be honest with you,” Duncan said.

With concerns about how the new by-district system will affect how councilmembers represent their communities and the city, Cabral said he would still remain concerned about the city as a whole.

“I’m not just going to look at my area,” he said, adding: “I’m still going to be concerned about homelessness down on the beaches, parking, the downtown area, the Talega area, solar power. I’m going to be concerned about everything.”

Residents can view the maps online at san-clemente.org, on the District Elections page under the City Clerk Services tab. The second reading for the ordinance introduced Tuesday will occur at another public hearing, according to City Attorney Elizabeth Mitchell.