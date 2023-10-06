Visitors who bring tents to San Clemente beaches will have to use the type that has two open sides, after a unanimous vote from the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The council voted to introduce an ordinance that amends the part of the city’s Municipal Code pertaining to tents, lodges, shelters or structures at city parks to include beaches as well. The item will come back for a second reading at the council’s next meeting on Oct. 17, and become part of the city’s code thirty days after the second reading.

Code Compliance Manager Danielle Sorahan said the aim of such ordinances were to protect officer safety when they inspect beaches and parks.

“By amending this code section, we aim to achieve consistency in our enforcement at our parks and beaches alike,” Sorahan said. “This will empower our Code Compliance officers, Park Rangers, and sheriffs to address potential violations more effectively.”

City Manager Andy Hall added to the sentiment of wanting to assist local officials in executing their duties.

“The spirit (of the ordinance) is that you can look into the tent,” Hall added.

Sorahan said the amendment was in accordance with the city’s commitment to maintaining safety and the parks’ recreational value, and that officials would begin with an educational approach to violations.

“Our code states that any violation of our code can be pursued as a misdemeanor, but we really look at this as an infraction,” “We will most likely give two or three warning before we would even start issuing fines or administrative penalties.”