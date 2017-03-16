Council Member Swartz Proposes Incentive to Local Companies on Bid Process

By Eric Heinz

While discussing a public works project during the March 7 City Council meeting, Council member Steve Swartz entertained the idea of introducing a city policy that may make project bidding more accessible to local businesses.

For city projects, the city is required to open bids for any licensed business to submit proposals. What Swartz’s proposal would do is “credit” businesses in San Clemente within 5 percent of their bid against outside businesses.

As an example, if a company bid it would cost $95,000 and another company from San Clemente says it will cost $100,000, the city could give priority to the local business.

“A lot of other communities … have these incentives,” Swartz said. “The city would keep the money flow within the city, get some back on taxes.”

Swartz spoke specifically about bids for public works projects, but City Council could discuss this policy at a meeting in the near future.