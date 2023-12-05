Elected and city officials are denying that any unethical conduct occurred ahead of a controversial vote related to a pickleball court at San Gorgonio Park last month.

After a Nov. 9 special meeting when Mayor Chris Duncan and Councilmembers Victor Cabral and Mark Enmeier voted to keep one tennis court at San Gorgonio Park for pickleball use, a local proponent of the sport was seen presenting some of the elected officials with gift bags containing Superman capes.

Residents have since raised concerns over the optics of the gift bags being presented to the councilmembers. All three elected officials told the San Clemente Times that they did not accept the bags, which had “Our Hero” written on the outside.

In an emailed statement, City Manager Andy Hall echoed the councilmembers’ denial, explaining what the city did with the bags.

Pictured is one of the gift bags that a local proponent of pickleball presented to the three councilmembers who voted on Nov. 9 to keep one pickleball court open at San Gorgonio Park. Photo: Courtesy of Ruth Martin

“None of the elected officials accepted the gifts, and they were brought to City Hall,” Hall said. “After some deliberation, including the possibility of contributing the gifts to a toy drive, it was determined that the best course of action was to return the gifts to the attendee with an indication that the City Council does not accept gifts for taking actions at a council meeting.”

Cabral spoke about the incident in detail, recalling how the attendee approached him after the meeting and handed him a gift bag, saying it was to express gratitude for his vote. Cabral then walked over to Hall and City Attorney Elizabeth Mitchell and informed them of what had occurred, he said.

“‘In any case, whatever the policy is, I’m turning it over to the city, so dispose of it, because I’m not accepting it,’” Cabral remembered telling the city officials. “I made that statement within maybe 30 seconds of receiving that gift to our city manager and city attorney.”

Enmeier said he also took a bag from the attendee, an action he acknowledged he “should not have done.” He said he then directed staff to do what they wanted with it and affirmed that he did not bring it home.

Duncan said he left the meeting as soon as it concluded and that he didn’t become aware of the bags being handed out until afterward, adding that he doesn’t know who brought the gift.

“We should not accept anything of value in exchange for any official council action,” he continued. “Full stop. I would never do that.”

As of this posting, the attendee has denied SC Times’ request to provide comment.

Asked whether they had any interaction with the attendee prior to the meeting, both Cabral and Enmeier said they had spoken with him before. Enmeier explained that he’d met the attendee at the previous regular council meeting and that the attendee had broached the topic of pickleball.

Cabral said he met with the attendee and other residents who had invited him to walk along the nearby street and listen to the noise from the courts and the freeway, and that those discussions were the extent of their relationship.

The rationale Duncan gave for his vote was that he never voted to close the courts at San Gorgonio. He represented the lone opposition vote in the 4-1 June 6 decision that directed staff to close the courts on Nov. 7.

“I’ve never been supportive of closing down pickleball, since we have such a need for pickleball,” said Duncan. “I don’t see a change in my perspective. I do recognize that the council did vote to set that deadline, but as has been articulated, even that being the case, circumstances change over time.”

The council, he continued, makes decisions based on the present situation.

Enmeier said he sought to find a compromise with his vote, between the displeased residents’ desire for a high quality of life and less noise and the “public good” of people getting more exercise.

“The idea here was to create a compromise where we would get rid of the early morning noise, get rid of the evening noise and lower the noise by half,” said Enmeier. “At the same time, (we’d create) more of a community aspect where those who want to get lessons could go, and it’d be more of a local area for those people living around San G.”

Additionally, there are “rather impactful and rather significant” items being discussed in closed session, according to Cabral, that have changed the circumstances and impacted Cabral’s vote to reopen one court for pickleball.

In a phone call on Monday, Dec. 4, Cabral said he couldn’t expound on those closed session items.

“Once the public learns about this, they will agree with me that the decision was the right one,” Cabral said.