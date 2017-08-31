County Study Says San Clemente Opioid Overdoses Rose in 2015

San Clemente Times

According to a report released Aug. 15 by the Orange County Heath Care Authority (OCHA), San Clemente opioid overdose rates rose significantly in 2015, the latest year of available data.

The report stated emergency department visits from opioid-related overdoses rose from 53 to 71 from 2014 to 2015.

Opioid-related deaths increased from one to six between that timeframe.

Neighboring Dana Point also had a large increase of 37 to 70 emergency department visits in that time. San Juan Capistrano stayed consistent but has doubled its rate of emergency visits since 2011.

For more information on behavioral health information and referrals, call 1.855.625.4657 or visit www.ochealthinfo.com/opioids. To view the full report, visit the link on this story, click here.