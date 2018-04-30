CPUC to Hold Public Forum on SONGS Decommissioning Cost Settlement on May 2

San Clemente Times

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has scheduled a public forum for residents and organizations to provide input to the CPUC about the proposed settlement agreement in the CPUC’s San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) proceeding at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2 at the Sea Country Senior and Community Center grand ballroom, located at 24602 Aliso Creek Rd. in Laguna Niguel.

Click here to see the background of the proposed settlement agreement and complementing documents.

“The CPUC welcomes attendance, as public comments help the CPUC reach an informed decision,” a press release stated.

While a quorum of Commissioners and/or their staff may attend this public participation hearing, no official action will be taken, the release stated.

For those unable to attend in person, written comments may be submitted to CPUC Public Advisor, 505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102, or via email to public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov. Use reference number I.12-10-013 on any written or email correspondence about this proceeding. All public comments received are provided to the CPUC’s commissioners and the administrative law judge assigned to the case.

Documents related to the proceeding are available at:

https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/apex/f?p=401:56:0::NO:RP,57,RIR:P5_PROCEEDING_SELECT:I1210013.

If specialized accommodations are needed to attend, such as non-English language interpreters, please contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office at public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov or toll-free at 866.849.8390 in advance of the hearing.

For more information about public participation hearings, see www.cpuc.ca.gov/PPH.

