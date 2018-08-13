Crafting Tradition: San Clemente Art Association to Host 58th Arts and Crafts Fair

By Evan Gerdisch, For the San Clemente Times



In 1960, San Clemente hosted its first annual Arts and Crafts Fair. While much has changed in the intervening decades, The San Clemente Art Association is proud to announce that the Arts and Crafts Fair is returning for the 58th year.

The event may be called the “Arts and Crafts Fair,” but casual passersby and diehard collectors alike will find so much more. All artwork must be handmade by the artists themselves (nothing manufactured or imported), but that’s about where the restrictions end. Vendors will display fine art, such as impressionist paintings by San Clemente-based artist Kathleen Robison and work by Carlsbad-based photographer Roy Kerckhoffs, as well as specialized crafts, including metalwork by Rick Hohmann and woodwork by J. Michael Evans.

The event offers plenty for all ages. Food will be provided by the U.S. Marines, who will be barbequing burgers.

“There will be free painting events for kids, which will be lead by Mary Von Lortz from Side Street Gallery,” said Sheila Shepherd, co-chair of the Arts and Crafts Fair. “We’re so excited to have her back, as she’s been doing this for over 17 years.”

Many vendors have also donated artwork that will be raffled throughout the two-day fair.

Additional pieces that will be raffled include donated art from local artists such as Clay Harris and Laurie Miller.

The raffle does more than give artists an opportunity to spotlight their work; the Arts and Crafts Fair serves as the major annual fundraiser for the San Clemente Art Association, a nonprofit organization whose “focus is to provide scholarships to San Clemente High School seniors and art supplies to local schools,” Sheila said. “The events and festivals we put on, especially the Arts and Crafts Fair, really make these scholarships and donations possible.”

The Arts and Crafts Fair will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug.19 at the San Clemente Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville. With such a wide variety of artwork being displayed by nearly 100 vendors, every visitor is certain to find something that speaks directly to them.