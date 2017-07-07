Craig Catches Air on Skateboard Circuit

By Steve Breazeale

In just his second competition in the California Amateur Skateboarding League, San Clemente’s Conan Craig picked up his first victory and is shining bright on the big stage.

Craig, a 12-year-old who attends Shorecliffs Middle School, finished first overall in the street division at the Streetlab CASL event in Simi Valley on June 25. Craig, who has been skateboarding since he was two-years-old, also finished second at the Vans Huntington Beach CASL spot on May 20.

During his second run at the Streetlab event, Craig took a nasty spill and banged his knee against the ground. After taking a few seconds to collect himself, he rallied to land the trick he first attempted and picked up crucial points that helped propel him to the win.

“I took a big slam to my knee,” Craig said. “On my first trick back in I did a tre flip off of an A-frame and landed it. It felt great.”

Craig has been honing his skills at the Element Skate Camp in Visalia. In the camp’s Advanced Division competition on June 22, Craig took second place.

Craig has been specializing in street skating, which features riders jumping over, grinding and doing aerial tricks on natural or man-made parks. The freedom to flow through a run is what keeps Craig interested in the sport.

“Street skating is fun and you can create any spot or trick that you want,” he said.

Craig plans on competing in five more CASL events this summer, and is looking forward to competing in the SC Open skate competition in September.