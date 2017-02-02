Crime Roundup: Three Incidents Involving Vehicles Reported in San Clemente

By Eric Heinz

DUI Crash

A man crashed his vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 24, while driving under the influence, OCSD Lt. Mark Stichter said.

The incident took place at 9:25 p.m. on the 800 block of Camino de los Mares. George Michael Ellis, 23, crashed into a parked car at the location and was arrested for driving under the influence, resisting arrest, possession of a dirk/dagger, possession of a loaded firearm in his car and unlawful transportation of a firearm.

Ellis was released after posting bail.

Car on Fire

A car was in flames at 3:10 p.m. on El Camino Real on Friday, Jan. 27, after the driver struck a tree and damaged a fire hydrant, OCSD officials said. Two men in their 20s were involved in the accident, and they were transported to an area hospital with non-trauma injuries. A cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and the case is still under investigation. A report had not been filed as of Tuesday morning, Stichter said.

Drunk Driver Strikes San Clementean in Laguna Niguel

In Laguna Niguel, a former San Clemente teacher was struck by a driver while he was walking on Jan. 26.

Jamie Mulford, 34, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested in the incident and was placed in jail on a $300,000 bond.

Scott Clark, 56, was on foot when Mulford allegedly struck him while driving her vehicle under the influence. Sources who know Clark said he is still in intensive care but has been responding.

The case is being investigated by the OCSD Major Accident Reconstruction Team (MART) and is still under investigation. The victim is still in the hospital.

Court documents show Mulford was involved in a fatal DUI collision with a pedestrian in 2010 in Alhambra, involving a 60-year-old man.