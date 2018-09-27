CUSD Foundation Sues Former Director, Accuses Her of $50,000 Embezzlement

By Eric Heinz

Orange County Superior Court documents show that the Capistrano Unified School Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fund needs of the local school district, has filed suit against its former director, accusing her of embezzling more than $50,000 from the foundation.

The lawsuit documents state Michelle Hart, who was director from mid-2014 to 2017, was given substantial raises to her monthly compensation during that time.

Court documents state Hart during that time was promised $1,500 a month plus a 20 percent commission on all money raised for the foundation in exchange for 20 hours a week of work.

By 2017, her compensation had risen to $5,000 a month with no commission. But somewhere along the line, the foundation alleges, she had misappropriated at least $50,000 of the foundation’s money funds for herself.

The lawsuit against Hart was filed Sept. 10, but no hearing dates have been scheduled at this time.