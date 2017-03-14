CUSD Superintendent Kirsten Vital to Host Community Forum Tonight

San Clemente Times

A community forum with Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) Superintendent Kirsten Vital is set at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Capistrano Unified School District Board Room, located at 33122 Valle Road in San Juan Capistrano. The superintendent’s forum is intended to give parents an overview of the state of California’s new accountability and improvement system, which will be released to the public in March, according to a press release from the district. The California School Dashboard will be published online and include data on state and local indicators, such as chronic absenteeism, graduation rates, English learner progress, student achievement, parental involvement and more.

“Ultimately, the dashboard will be utilized to measure a district’s progress as well as areas for improvement,” the release stated. “During the community forum, CUSD staff will share local indicators and priorities, and the superintendent will welcome feedback and field questions from those in attendance.”