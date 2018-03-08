CUSD Votes to Remove College and Career Planning From Graduation Requirements

By Emily Rasmussen

The Capistrano Unified School District board of trustees on Feb. 28 voted to remove College and Career Planning (CCP) as a graduation requirement.

CCP is a course that works with students with college and career planning and is currently a semester-long class that is partnered with an on-campus health class. Previously the CCP course was a high school graduation requirement in CUSD, but new revisions include eliminating the graduation requirement, which replaces the five credits associated with CCP and reassigning the five credits under the area of electives, a CUSD staff report said.

The CCP course outlines a plan for high school students to graduate high school and to meet requirements for applying to colleges or universities. CCP also sparks students’ interests in what they may want to pursue in high school, which offers opportunities to complete career assessments, research career options and university programs to meet their career goals, the SJHHS website said.

There are currently 18 teachers who teach CCP on district high school campuses.

Trustee Gila Jones was against removing CCP as a graduation requirement.

The board’s first vote read 4-4, which failed the motion to remove CCP as a graduation requirement.

With some mixed emotions and slight confusion amongst trustees, the board called for a second vote.

The second and final vote read 6-2 in favor of removing CCP as a graduation requirement, with trustees Gary Pritchard and Jones against. Trustees Amy Hanacek and Patricia Holloway were the two trustees who switched their vote from against to in favor.

For the 2017-18 school year, students will take health on campus and CCP as a partner course unless they enroll in health online or through summer school.

For the 2018-19 school year, students taking health on campus will be required to take CCP as a partner default course, while additional semester-long courses are being developed.

For the 2019-20 school year, students taking on health on campus will be able to take semester-long elective offerings as partner courses.