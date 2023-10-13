Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

It was another great week with SEVEN different cetacean species!

We had a most incredible up-close “mugging” encounter with two Humpback Whales with Captain Chad Steffen on the Clemente. “We were stopped and they just came right to the boat and hung out for about 10 minutes circling us.” This was a once-in-a-lifetime encounter, as these two Humpbacks mugged the boat and swam from one side and even underneath to the other side.

This same day, both the Dana Pride and the Ocean Adventures participated in a Whalepalooza with a Minke Whale, a Humpback Whale, and a Fin Whale joining a huge feeding frenzy of Long-Beaked Common Dolphin, thousands of Black-Vented Shearwaters, pelicans, and gulls. Plus, the Sum Fun saw four more Humpback Whales and in addition to the two Humpback Whales the Clemente encountered! The afternoon lighting and seeing these whales surface multiple times was quite breath-taking!

Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching

Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching

Many days we have had blue water, blue skies, and dolphin trifectas with Risso’s, Bottlenose and Common Dolphin. On one of these days, we had Bottlenose Dolphin feeding several miles offshore. Farther out, there were Risso’s Dolphin with a few Bottlenose mixed in. This graceful pod of Risso’s Dolphin was very relaxed as they cruised alongside us between feeding dives. Later the same day, our passengers were enjoying more Risso’s Dolphin when we smelled the distinguishing odor of a Minke Whale and soon located it. Every time this whale surfaced, it would only blow once before it sounded for four-to-five minutes. These Minke Whales rarely make a noticeable blow where we can see the condensation of their breath.

Most days we saw huge pods of Common Dolphin. From Long-Beaks to Short-Beaks and Nursery Pods to Mega Pods, we have seen Dolphin Stampedes, enjoyed feeding frenzies, breaching and traveling Common Dolphin. When hundreds of these amazing animals surround any of our vessels, it’s truly a captivating experience! One line of these dolphin crossed in front of the Dana Point Headlands, past Monarch Bay! For almost an hour, we watched as this pod of at least 500 or more Common Dolphin were rising through the swells in unison heading into the setting sun with many tiny calves as they traveled northward!

These are just a few of this week’s awesome adventures with Dana Wharf Whale Watching!

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

Oct. 13 – 7 Humpback Whales, 3 Minke Whales, 2 Fin Whales, 1 Bryde’s Whale, Risso’s Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Oct. 12 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Oct. 11 – 1 Humpback Whale, Common Dolphin

Oct. 10 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Oct. 9 – Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

Oct. 8 – Common Dolphin

Oct. 7 – 9 Humpback Whales, 4 Minke Whales, 4 Fin Whales, Common Dolphin

Oct. 6 – 2 Fin Whales, Common Dolphin

Oct. 5 – 1 Fin Whale, 1 Minke Whale, Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Oct. 4 – 1 Bryde’s Whale, 1 Minke Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Oct. 3 – Common Dolphin