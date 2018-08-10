Dance to the Music: San Clemente 65th Annual Fiesta Music Festival Returns Aug. 12

San Clemente Times

One of San Clemente’s longstanding events will return, replete with up-and-coming and established musicians. The festival’s humble beginnings can be traced back to the city’s more formidable years, and today it plays host to thousands of people—if not more.

The events are free to attend up and down Avenida Del Mar. And don’t forget to check out the coveted Salsa Challenge that pits local stewards of the sauce against one another in a spicy bout.

Here’s a lineup of The Fiesta Music Festival, which takes place 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in the 100 and 200 blocks of Avenida Del Mar. The Fiesta is hosted by the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce.

Entertainment



The Chamber of Commerce this year is highlighting many bands, including Turn the Page-Tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, The Trip, Tunnel Vision, Daniel Bonte & The Bona Fide, Pier Pressure IV, Merissa Macchiorola-COA Performer, The Arts Project of Orange County, Adam’s Attic, Dale Hight Band, Brother Joe’s Venom, James Manning, Corey Angeli/The Unknown-COA Performers, Prodigal Sun, Wilfax, Rancor, Underhanded and more.

Additionally, there will be performances featuring the San Clemente Dance & Performing Arts Center, Underground Dance Company, and The Arts Project of Orange County. Clowns, jugglers and face painters will mingle with the crowd.



Food for All Tastes

The Fiesta includes an array of food items for sale from local, nonprofit organizations. The money people spend to treat their taste buds stays right within the San Clemente community and contributes to many local philanthropic programs.

Contests and Games



Contests and events for all ages, including hula hoop, Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches Sub-Eating Contest, Baskin Robbins Brain Freeze ice cream eating contest, jump rope, The Tortilla Toss, Easter egg hunt, Costco Wholesale Diaper Derby, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop bubble gum blowing contest and Stater Bros. Markets pie eating contest.

Arts and Craft Exhibit

The Fiesta will feature an arts and craft show, displaying hand-crafted and unique merchandise from talented artisans from Southern California.

Business Exposition

The Fiesta will include a members only business exposition. Check out some of the local Chamber members and their businesses and learn how to join the Chamber.

Children’s Activities

There are many special activities for children, featuring jump houses, children’s zone, contests, face painters, balloon art and more.

Motorcycle Show

Motorcycle enthusiasts will enjoy perusing the wide variety of motorcycles at this year’s Fiesta. Bikes from all over Southern California will compete in a myriad of categories.

Action Sports & Beach Lifestyle Exposition

The Fiesta Action Sports & Beach Lifestyle Expo is dedicated to the action sports industry, providing a venue for buyers and manufacturers to meet, sell, buy, exchange ideas, market and network. Show categories include surf, wakeboard, SUP, skateboard, windsurf, swimming, boutique, resort and performance.

Exhibits

The United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force will display vehicles and information. Other exhibits include Border Community Liaison Program, Orange County Sheriff’s Department Drug Education, Anaheim Ducks, San Diego Gas & Electric and more.

Marketing Spaces and Sponsorship

Market your business to literally thousands of visitors in just one day, while enjoying the festivities. “(The Fiesta is) a great way to obtain business exposure and promote your product or service,” according to a press release from the Chamber. “Sponsoring the Fiesta Music Festival is a tremendous opportunity to develop public awareness of your business and/or service. It also sends a message of your willingness to extend goodwill toward your community. The Chamber would be honored to market your enterprise at this family event.” Call the Chamber office at 949.492.1131 or visit at www.scchamber.com

Volunteer Opportunities

The Chamber has many volunteer positions available. Call prior to the Fiesta and officials will tailor volunteer work to individuals’ time schedule.

For more information call the Chamber office at 949.492.1131 or visit at www.scchamber.com.

Salsa Competition

The following will be judged at the Salsa Competition, first through fourth place, Best Salsa Individual, Best Salsa Restaurant, Judges’ Favorite Salsa, Best Decorated Individual, Best Decorated Restaurant

Contest Schedule:

9:45 a.m. Contestants deliver salsa to Judges

10 a.m. Judging begins

10 a.m. Public Tasting begins

2 p.m. People’s Choice Voting Ends

4 p.m. Winners announced on stage 3 (In front of the library, 242 Avenida Del Mar)

Avenida Del Mar Closure, San Clemente Trolley Detour Planned

The city of San Clemente will close Avenida Del Mar and portions of Calle Seville and Ola Vista at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 and the closure will remain in effect until Sunday evening, Aug. 12 to accommodate the San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival.

There is no admission to attend the Fiesta, and a free shuttle service will be available from San Clemente High School at 700 Avenida Pico from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Due to large attendance each year, the city is asking people to use the complimentary shuttle provided by the Chamber or ride the city’s free San Clemente Trolley service which runs from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. The regular trolley route will be modified with a detour and temporary stops from Saturday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. through the end of the day on Sunday, Aug. 12.

For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 949.492.1131 or visit www.scchamber.com.

Editor’s note: Content for the 65th San Clemente Fiesta Music Festival and Salsa Competition provided by the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce. Additional information was provided by the city of San Clemente.