Darnold Named to AP Preseason All-America Team

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

USC quarterback Sam Darnold was named to The Associated Press’ first-ever preseason All-America team today.

Darnold, a San Clemente native and soon-to-be sophomore, was named the first-team quarterback. He was named to the first-team by a panel of 51 members of the AP’s top-25 media panel.

Darnold was named to the first-team ahead of Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Darnold was spectacular as a red-shirt freshman for USC last season. After Southern Cal started the season 1-2, Darnold was named the starter and guided the team to a Rose Bowl victory.

The talented signal caller enters the new year as the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy. Darnold and USC will open the season at home against Western Michigan on Sept. 2.