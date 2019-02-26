By Eric Heinz



Through tips from members of the community and court records, San Clemente Times has confirmed the identity of the suspect in the Aug. 12 traffic collision that left at least three people injured, some needing to be hospitalized. But the documents also state that he is a fugitive.

Calls to Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) since August were returned by public affairs officials who said the case was still under investigation, and the suspect was charged in November.

The identity of the driver is listed as Deric James Kyle, 33, who is accused of committing several felonies in the criminal complaint, including driving under the influence and causing great bodily harm. He is also accused of resisting arrest and battery on a firefighter, as well as driving with a suspended license.

On the day of the incident, Kyle was accused of driving his car through the median separating the frontage road from Camino De Los Mares and striking several vehicles and pedestrians.

“He’s still a fugitive, and they’ve been trying to locate him…and since then, he has not been located to be arraigned,” said Rebecca Moss, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Records obtained showed Kyle’s home city is Honeydew in Humboldt County, an unincorporated, remote mountain community.

OCSD is asking the public’s help in locating Kyle. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call dispatchers at 714.647.7000 (press 9 and then 1) or OC Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS (847.6227) and at occrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/.