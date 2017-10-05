Despite Casino San Clemente Concerns, City Council Approves North Beach Location for Oktoberfest

By Eric Heinz

Organizers with the San Clemente Oktoberfest proposed moving the annual event from last year’s site at Vista Hermosa Sports Park to the North Beach lot, where the Wednesday farmers’ market is held, during the Oct. 3 City Council meeting.

But officials with Casino San Clemente, located right next to the lot, said the noise from the bands, crowd and parking issues would make it difficult for them to host adequate weddings that are planned for the weekend.

Officials from the Casino said they have guests who have spent tens of thousands of dollars on their special day and wouldn’t want them to have their experience ruined by the various obstacles that come with hosting the event.

Oktoberfest is scheduled from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Council member Tim Brown said this is somewhat of a positive problem in that the city hasn’t seen potential overcrowding for planning events in North Beach for some time and that this weekend would provide “a good dry run” trial to see how the city can best accommodate multiple events and venues in the area.

Amplified music is expected to be heard throughout the venue, which anticipates a total of 2,000 visitors throughout the day, according to a staff report from the city.

With the vote, City Council will use the trolley to help ferry people to and from the event and reserve parking spots in order to honor the Casino’s 64 spots its already allotted. Oktoberfest organizers said they will work with officials of the Casino of San Clemente to resolve any issues. Visit www.scoktoberfest.com for more information.