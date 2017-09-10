Developing: Two Arrested Near Calafia with Marijuana on Board Small Vessel

By Eric Heinz
Two people were arrested on board a small boat off the shore of Calafia State Beach on Sunday morning, Sept. 10, after the ship was intercepted and marijuana was found on board by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Harbor Patrol also responded to the scene.
Officers at the scene initially said it was a “dope smuggling” incident, but would not elaborate beyond that. The incident was reported about 9 a.m. on Sunday.
At this time, officials have not released additional information. The San Clemente Times is in contact with authorities and will update the information on the incident when it becomes available.
Two people, seen in orange life vests, are taken into custody by Orange County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Calafia State Beach. Photo: Eric Heinz
Orange County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Border Patrol Agents collaborated to make the arrests of two people aboard a small vessel where bundles of marijuana were found by officers. Photo: Eric Heinz
