The Dish: Russian Reuben at Trevor’s at the Tracks

Russian Reuben

Trevor’s at the Tracks

26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano

949.493.9593

After closing for renovations last April, Trevor’s at the Tracks—formerly Sarducci’s Capistrano Depot—officially reopens on Thursday, Feb. 23, with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting.

The train depot is one of the most iconic buildings in downtown San Juan, and Sarducci’s left big shoes to fill. But proprietor Trevor Baird stepped up to the task and didn’t disappoint. Baird’s restaurant finds the ideal balance between old and new—from the outdoor patio, complete with fireplaces and a full bar, to the cozy dining rooms that pay tribute to the past with historic photographs.

With only a soft opening under the restaurant’s belt, it’s already near impossible to choose just one dish to feature. The recipes at Trevor’s are classic, but with a fresh, California twist. The pasta fresca with garden veggies and pappardelle noodles is elevated by a creamy vodka tomato sauce that packs an impressive amount of flavor, and the melted feta and sundried tomato dip is about as gourmet as comfort food gets.

Trevor’s Russian Reuben sandwich features smoked and slow-roasted corned beef, Emmental Swiss cheese, house ’kraut and Russian dressing on New York rye. Each ingredient holds its own, while complementing the smoky, generously-portioned beef. You may only make it through half of the Reuben, but don’t sleep on the side of perfectly seasoned fries, served with homemade ketchup and ranch.

If you find yourself at the depot looking for a satisfying sandwich, the Russian Reuben is the ticket.