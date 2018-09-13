By Eric Heinz

Memorial services have been scheduled for a San Clemente resident who was killed by crossfire in a shooting in Chicago, right as he was about to start his doctoral studies at Northwestern University.

Shane Colombo, 25, was killed Sunday, Sept. 2, when two men started shooting at each other near a train stop by Rogers Park in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune. Colombo was fatally struck four times by errant bullets.

According to a GoFundMe page established by Colombo’s family and fiancée, Vincent Perez, the doctoral student had just arrived to Chicago and had purchased a condo. He was supposed to begin his doctoral studies at the Clinical Psychology program at Northwestern this fall.

On social media, Perez said he didn’t want this to turn into a time of mourning, but instead honor the memory of his late fiancée by helping protect others from gun violence.

Chicago Police released images of suspects taken from surveillance footage recovered near the scene of the crime.

A viewing and ceremony will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14 at Lesneski Mortuary, located at 640 S. El Camino Real in San Clemente. A Catholic funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Our Lady of Fatima, located at 105 N. La Esperanza in San Clemente.