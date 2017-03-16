Dream Works: Special Spaces Gives SCHS Student Battling Leukemia a Room Makeover

Trevor Salman receives a huge from Paula Oblen, the director of Special Spaces Orange County.
Photos and text by Eric Heinz

Trevor Salman, a freshman at San Clemente High School, was greeted by dozens of fellow classmates, neighbors, friends and family members on Sunday, March 12, for a “Big Bedroom Reveal” by Special Spaces.

The organization redecorated Salman’s room with themes of the ocean, surfing and music. Salman is currently battling leukemia and is going through treatment. The mission of Special Spaces is to help make dream bedrooms for children who are affected by illness.

For more information on Special Spaces, call 949.697.3944 or email Paula Oblen, the director of Special Spaces Orange County, at paula@hotelement.com.

