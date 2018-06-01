DUI Checkpoint Set for San Clemente Tonight

For the San Clemente Times



The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Capistrano Area and Orange County Sheriff’s Department-San Clemente will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on June 1 within the city limits of San Clemente.

“All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on our local roadways by intoxicated or unlicensed drivers,” said Captain Diggins, CHP Capistrano Area Commander.

The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers. A sobriety/driver license checkpoint is a proven effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations.

“Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or driving unlicensed,” Diggins said. “Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals that consider driving and mixing alcohol or drugs, or drive when unlicensed, you will be caught and your vehicle will be towed away.”

Funding for this program was provided from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Safety Administration.

The exact location of the checkpoint will not be revealed until 5 p.m.