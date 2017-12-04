Dunkin’ Donuts Arrives, will Host Grand Opening Dec. 9 in San Clemente

San Clemente Times

Dunkin’ Donuts announced on Monday, Dec. 4, that it has opened its San Clemente location at 635 Camino De Los Mares.

“The new location will serve Dunkin’ Donuts’ full line of signature menu items including fresh brewed coffee and iced beverages, as well as delicious baked goods and sandwiches,” the release stated.

A grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, and the first 500 customers who make a purchase of $5 or more at the location will receive one free custom San Clemente Dunkin’ Donuts tumbler. There will also be samples as well as snap photos with the Dunkin’ Donuts mascot, Cuppy. The San Clemente location will offer eight weeks of special deals for Dunkin’ Donuts patrons, with a new promotion each week to resemble the awesome benefits of joining the DD Perks app.

“Local dignitaries will be invited to join in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. and participate in grand opening festivities alongside the San Clemente community,” the release stated. “Following the ribbon cutting, Dunkin’ Donuts will present a $1,000 donation to the Surfrider Foundation, in support of the organization’s local efforts.”

The franchise location is operated by Precision Hospitality & Development. The group has plans to open several additional Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in South Orange County and North Los Angeles in the coming years.

“We’re thrilled to open San Clemente’s first Dunkin’ Donuts location and become further engrained in the Orange County community,”Joe Haupt, Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee and owner of Precision Hospitality & Development, stated in a press release. “We look forward to getting to know our customers in the area and are confident the residents of San Clemente will soon be running on Dunkin’.”

“The San Clemente restaurant is part of Dunkin’ Donuts’ DD Green Achievement program, meaning its design features a variety of energy efficient and sustainable elements, such as low-flow faucets, high performance windows, and more,” the release stated. “This Dunkin’ Donuts location will be open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.”

For more information, visit www.dunkindonuts.com.