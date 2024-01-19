FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

7:30 p.m. Watch a live performance of A Comedy of Tenors at San Clemente’s hometown theater. The story follows producer Henry Saunders’ cumbersome efforts to rein in Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his wife, Maria, before Merelli’s concert in Paris. The show will run through Feb. 11, with showings at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $28. Cabrillo Playhouse, 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. cabrilloplayhouse.org.