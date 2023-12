Sunday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m.

The Chabad of San Clemente presents a lively event that will feature a 10-foot menorah on the San Clemente Municipal Pier, in addition to balloon artists, bubbles, crafts, music and traditional food.

RSVP at jewishsc.com.

San Clemente Municipal Pier, 622 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente. 949.489.0723.