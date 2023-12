Friday, Dec. 15, 5-7 p.m.

Nightly through Dec. 21, visitors can enjoy strolling around a festively decorated Casa Romantica and enjoy s’mores, as well as crafts for children.

Admission is free for visitors aged 12 and under and $10 for those 13 and up.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.