Saturday, Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Orange County Coastkeeper is hosting an opportunity for community members to contribute to cleaning their local resources.

Water, gloves, buckets and spring-handheld trash grabbers will be provided. Sunscreen, sunglasses and hats are recommended.

Each participant must sign a liability waiver, with adults responsible for signing minors’ waivers.

T-Street Beach, 339 W. Paseo De Cristobal, San Clemente. eventbrite.com.