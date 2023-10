Thursday, Oct. 19 – Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Watch a performance of Anything Goes from the award-winning San Clemente High School Drama Department.

The story follows a colorful cast of characters and a love triangle.

Shows are at 7 p.m. daily through Saturday, Oct. 21, with an additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at schsdrama.com/tickets.

Triton Center, 700 Avenida Pico, San Clemente. schsdrama.com.