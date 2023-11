Saturday, Nov. 11, 10-11 a.m.

The City of San Clemente and the Marine Corps League South Coast Detachment 022 are collaborating to honor local veterans at Park Semper Fi.

The event will feature multiple speakers, including one from the city and a guest speaker from the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines unit of the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton.

Park Semper Fi, 622 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente.