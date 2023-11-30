Saturday, Dec. 2, 4-9 p.m.

The City of San Clemente and the Downtown Business Association present Santa’s Village by the Sea!

One holiday event that brings the Holly Jolly Hoopla and Puttin’ on the Glitz on Avenida Del Mar together for a night of music, games, cookie decorating, and snow to San Clemente—one big occasion for the entire family to enjoy.

Those looking to play the games, eat cotton candy/popcorn, decorate a cookie (while supplies last) or take a ride down the snow hill can purchase wristbands at the Community Center front desk.

At 5 p.m., the city will host the Tree Lighting ceremony on the Community Center lawn. For the rest of the evening, there will be carolers and street musicians and a Holiday Market, in addition to the restaurants and shops along Del Mar.

Downtown San Clemente, `100 and 200 blocks of Avenida Del Mar. san-clemente.org.