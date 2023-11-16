Saturday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m.

The Outlets at San Clemente presents a fun way to start off the holiday season, with a family-friendly concert to coincide with the annual tradition of lighting California’s tallest live-cut Christmas tree.

Nayah Damesen, FUTUREPOP, and Orange County School of the Arts Montage will perform.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys that will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.535.2323. outletsatsanclemente.com.