Eighth Annual San Clemente Micro-Brew Festival is April 14

Noon-5 p.m. The San Clemente Micro-Brew Fest, hosted by Left Coast Brewing, will feature micro-brews from all over Southern California, including Oggis Sports Brewhouse Pizza, The Bruery and Four Sons Brewing Co. Popular food trucks such as Brew Wings will be available, and local bands The Kalama Brothers and Special Blend will play throughout the day.

Each year, the San Clemente Micro-Brew Fest raises money to benefit the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce’s “Welcome Home Military Family Events.” The event in total has raised roughly $90,000.

The event opens at noon to VIP ticketholders and 1 p.m. for general admission. Tickets are $50 for VIP, $40 for general admission and $45 at the door. Admission includes 12, 4-ounce micro-brew samples. The event is for people 21 and older. Left Coast Brewing Co., 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.492-1131. www.scchamber.com.

