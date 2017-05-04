El Camino Real Improvements Coming Along, to be Completed in Summer

By Eric Heinz

Construction on El Camino Real from North Beach to Camino Capistrano is about 20 to 30 percent complete, according to city officials.

Curb placement is expected to begin this week as well as landscaping, which will include a mix of rocks and succulents.

“The next order of work is to install the larger boulders, 24 inches and larger,” said Tom Frank, the city’s transportation engineering manage. “Following that, you’ll see the contractors starting to lay the curb.”

Frank said the double yellow line in front of the Marblehead subdivision is complete, but the city will add a center “rumble strip,” such as the one on the newer extension on Camino del Rio from La Pata.

Frank said a realistic completion time frame is likely late June to mid-July because of weather delays earlier this year.

The curb adjacent to the Arco gas station on the corner of El Camino Real and Camino Capistrano will be moved 20 feet out toward the street after the landscaping is complete.

The objective with the extension is to make the corridor safer but with equivalent travel times.

The project will include the completion of two-way, 10-foot-wide bike lanes and the pedestrian walkways along the strip.

A video of the overview of the project is available on the city of San Clemente YouTube page under Around Town, Feb. 17 edition. The portion about the El Camino Real project is in the first few minutes of the video.

See video here:

