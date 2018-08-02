Election Update: Twelve Candidates Pull Papers as Deadline Looms

Article updated at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 2.

By Eric Heinz

Twelve candidates have expressed interest in running for San Clemente City Council this year, as of noon on Monday, July 30.

The candidates who pulled nomination papers to circulate are Dan Bane, Don Brown, Wayne Eggleston, Jackson Hinkle, Gene W. James, Tiffany Robson Leet, Brad Malamud, Mikii Rathmann, Jake Rybczyk, Ed Ward, incumbent City Councilmember Kathy Ward, and Bernie Wohlfarth.

There are three open seats this election, but current Councilmember Lori Donchak said she would not seek reelection, having served three terms, and it’s doubtful that Mayor Tim Brown will seek reelection, having served two terms.

More candidates are expected to join as the nomination period continues. The deadline to file nomination papers with signatures is 5 p.m. on Aug. 10. Candidates must receive at least 20 signatures from residents of San Clemente nominating them for the position.

Additionally, the City Council voted 4-1 at a meeting on July 31 to sign and approve a ballot initiative that would increase the “hotel tax” (transient occupancy tax or TOT) from 10 percent to 12.5 percent of every hotel bill. This would bring in an estimated $570,000 to the city. The City Council approved the ballot measure to be submitted for the general election.

Mayor Tim Brown said that as the city’s residents ask for more public safety and amenities, this could help with those costs.

The same ballot initiative was proposed in 2016, but it would have increased the tax to 13 percent, and failed by just eight votes.

“We have escalating expenses that we had zero control over,” Brown said. “We also are providing world-class services to visitors, and as a veteran community we’re happy to do so, but we also offer much more like maintenance and parking enforcement, and that all comes from the general fund.”

Swartz said he voted against adding the tax ballot initiative because revenue wasn’t designated toward funding something specific.

“I understand the desire to get more deputies in the road, but I would prefer to have a (small) sales tax, and then everyone has to put some money in the pot to help pay for those services,” Swartz said.

The city’s TOT percentage hasn’t been increased since 1991.

Another ballot initiative, submitted by residents, will be decided this year—whether to separate San Clemente into voting districts.

Rebuttals to ballot measures are due to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, at 910 Calle Negocio. The full statement of the ballot initiative arguments will be published by the City Clerk following press time. Check www.sanclementetimes.com for updates.

The City Council also will take under consideration separate pieces of a ballot initiative that would set term limits to City Council. What those term limits will look like have yet to be determined, but Councilmembers leaned toward not setting lifetime limits. This would also apply to term limits for city commissions and committees, and Council is expected to discuss whether to appoint its clerk instead of elect the position.