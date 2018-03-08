Equipment Failure Blamed in Wednesday Night Outage that Left 2,100-Plus without Power in San Clemente

By Eric Heinz

At least 2,175 customers were without power at 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 when a piece of electrical equipment failed within San Diego Gas & Electric’s (SDG&E) underground infrastructure that was located by the utility company in Talega. People living in the east part of The Reserve, portions of New Providence and Highland Light Village also reported they were without power.

SDG&E’s outage map showed at least 600 customers were still offline as of 10 p.m. on Wednesday as crews rerouted electricity to as many customers as possible. About 200 customers were still without power until 8:10 a.m. on Thursday. March 9, according to SDG&E officials. Each customer is counted by the meter that is served, so 2,175 with an average household of four people could translate to 8,700 people.

