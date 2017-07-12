Ernie Marquez, left, gives Erin Blake a hug after being announced as one of the recipients this year of the Dorothy Fuller Award. Photo: Eric Heinz

By Eric Heinz

Two people were named to receive the 2017 Dorothy Fuller, an honor bestowed by the San Clemente Ocean Festival (SCOF) to some of its most dedicated volunteers.

The award winners were announced at the SCOF sponsors dinner on Thursday, July 6, at Casa Romantica.

Bryant has also served on the SCOF donations, scholarships and entertainment committees.

“He has sailed from California to East Africa, Mahe, Seychelle Islands and Indian Ocean, plus ran with the Bulls in Pamplona Spain,” said Maureen Easter, SCOF board member, during the sponsors dinner. “We thank him for his many years of service to the event, his dedication to finding great entertainment, and the gathering of over 500 exciting prizes throughout the years.”

The second recipient, Erin Blake, was surprised at the event on Thursday as the 2017 recipient. Blake helped grow the Youth Pavilion and was a board member for years. She also started the annual mermaid parade, and she continues to coordinate the children’s dolphin dash—all while raising her four children.

“She brought about a reawakening of an integral segment of the SCOF which emphasized the meaning of a community and family event,” Marquez said.

Dorothy Fuller was regarded as the “mother” of the Ocean Festival. According to SCOF officials, she started promoting the event in 1977. Fuller coordinated the event with San Clemente lifeguards and coined the phrase “The Greatest Show on Surf.”

The award began in 2000 when the Ocean Festival recognized Fuller for her years of dedication to the event.