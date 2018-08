For the San Clemente Times

Due to popular demand, the San Clemente Ocean Festival will have event merchandise available on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the DeNault’s Hardware parking lot, 535 N. El Camino Real.

Now is the time to stock up for Christmas or purchase your own keepsake from this year’s event. Supply is limited. Call 949.440.6141 for more information or visit www.oceanfestival.org.