FAM Opens Home for Families in Need

San Clemente Times

Local nonprofit organization Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) cut the ribbon on Tuesday to its new FAMily House, a multi-unit residence for families and single parents. The goal of the home is to help people in destitution regain their financial stability and to reduce homelessness in San Clemente.

HomeAid Orange County and the Children and Families Commission of Orange County made significant contributions to the home, and about 50 companies donated time and supplies for the renovation of the home.

Since the inception of FAM’s Rapid Re-Housing Program in 2014, the organization has helped 74 people with housing needs, according to FAM officials.

More information about housing and assistance during this time of year can be found at www.family-assistance.org.