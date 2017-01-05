Family Assistance Ministries by the Numbers in 2016

San Clemente Times

In its annual assessment of statistics, Family Assistance Ministries (FAM), a food distribution and charitable assistance program in San Clemente, announced that it had achieved a number of fundraising and charitable goals.

In housing, the group opened their new FAMily Shelter to house homeless families to include fathers. They also raised $47,000 raised to help get Rapid Re-House homeless clients off the streets and into their own housing. FAM also sheltered 110 homeless women and mothers with children through the Gilchrist House.

In total, FAM had 58,000 encounters with people in need; distributed 781,199 pounds of food; and distributed more than $1.9 million in food and personal care items.

The group distributed $143,033 in client cash aid for rent, transportation, utilities, medical and prescriptions paid to the provider, all with financial counseling in to order to help stabilize clients and avoid homelessness.

FAM also expanded last year, opening their third distribution site in Dana Point in partnership with St. Edward’s Parish providing much needed services closer to home for many in need.

Children saw many benefits from FAM’s services. About 45 percent of FAM clients are children in need of nutritious food options, and FAM was able to provide adequate meal options to thousands of children. And 480 students received their back-to-school supplies from the group.

Around the holidays, thousands of Thanksgiving meals were provided to the hungry and poor through Adopt-A-Family, and over 500 people joined in for the annual Thanksgiving Feast, with all the food cooked and prepared by the community. Additionally, 1,500 children received their Christmas presents through FAM’s Adopt-A-Family program and the annual Children’s Christmas Party.

For a list of upcoming fundraising and charitable events hosted by FAM, visit www.family-assistance.org.