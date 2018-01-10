Fire Burns San Clemente Home’s Garage on Tuesday; No Injuries Reported

By Eric Heinz

A garage fire was contained by firefighters in 20 minutes on the 100 block of Avenida Buena Ventura in San Clemente on Jan. 9.

Capt. Steve Concialdi said 30 firefighters from Orange County Fire Authority and Laguna Beach Fire Department responded at 1:30 p.m. and extinguished the blaze, which did not make it to the main portion of the home, but “significant flames and smoke” could be seen upon arrival.

Nearby juniper trees were also burned, and as winds picked up, firefighters made sure no embers caught nearby structures on fire.

One man was home at the time of the fire, but he was able to get out without injuries.

OCFA fire investigators were on scene following the blaze to determine the cause.