Update: Firefighters Battle 1,000-Acre Blaze Near Holy Jim Canyon

By Alex Groves

Updated at 4:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6:

Residents of two communities and two campgrounds were being placed under mandatory evacuation Monday afternoon as firefighters battled a fast-moving blaze in the Cleveland National Forest.

The Holy fire had grown to more than 1,000 acres shortly after 4 p.m. and residents of Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Canyon were under evacuation order, as were the Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds.

The blaze was first reported at 1:17 p.m. at Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads and quickly grew to its acreage over the course of a few hours.

The Orange County Fire Authority was the lead agency working the blaze until U.S. Forest Service’s Incident Management Team arrived.

Original Story

Firefighters were battling a 700-acre wildfire in the Cleveland National Forest on the Riverside-Orange County line on Monday, Aug. 6, fire officials said.

The fire, dubbed the Holy fire, was first reported about 1:17 p.m. at Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.

The fire burned at a rapid rate of speed, growing to its current size in just a couple hours.

The fire was burning away from Orange County, Bommarito said.

He said people in the nearby community of Holy Jim were being asked to evacuate the area in an “overabundance of caution.”

This is a developing story and the San Clemente Times will update it as more information becomes available.

Holy Incident: 75-100 acres with rapid rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/PFsxUd8jP8 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 6, 2018