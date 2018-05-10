First American Flag Raising Ceremony Honors Al Ehlow

By Wayne Eggleston

The South Coast Detachment of the Marine Corps League conducted its first Flag Raising Ceremony on April 27 in honor of a San Clemente veteran. The first veteran to be honored was Al Ehlow, San Clemente’s Police Chief who worked in various capacities from 1962-1992. Ehlow served as a Marine from 1950-1953 and was Commandant of the Marine Corps League for many years.

In attendance at the ceremony were a number of former San Clemente police officers including Richard Corder who read the eulogy; Captain John Coppock, former Police Chief OCSD San Clemente and the current Police Chief OCSD San Clemente, Mike Peters. Also a number of current OCSD deputies, Marine Corps League members, and many of Ehlow’s family members. Mayor Tim Brown and City Manager James Makshanoff attended the ceremony.

The Flag Raising Ceremony is conducted by the South Coast Detachment of the Marine Corps League and is available to any San Clemente Veteran who has served their country honorably and upon the passing of their dedicated service and life to this country. Contact Wayne Eggleston at heritage@marinemonument.com for more information.

The next Flag Raising Ceremony will honor San Clemente’s own Fred Dungan World War II Flying Ace, Navy who passed away in January. The date has yet to be announced. A special remembrance will be held for Dungan at Park Semper Fi on Memorial Day, May 28 at 2 p.m. In honor of Dungan, his favorite music, swing, will be performed by the Pete Jacobs & the Wartime Radio Singers, The “Andrew Sisters.” The public is invited. Parking will be available for early birds.

For further information contact heritage@marinemonument.com.

Wayne Eggleston is a former mayor San Clemente. This piece was submitted for the San Clemente Times.