Election: City Council Candidates Running

By Eric Heinz



And we’re off! The San Clemente City Council 2018 election is underway, and five candidates have pulled nomination papers.

So far, the residents who have pulled papers are Dan Bane, Don Brown Wayne Eggleston, Tiffany Robson Leet and Kathy Ward.

Candidates must pull nomination papers and circulate them to obtain enough signatures before officially filing. More candidates are likely to pull papers as the weeks go on.

The deadline to pull nomination papers is Aug. 10, the same deadline to file a ballot initiative with the city.

The San Clemente Times will update the list of candidates who pull nomination papers in this article when available. More information can be obtained by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 949.361.8345.